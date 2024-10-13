Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $2,610.26 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008299 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,194.99 or 1.00022523 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001008 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0016027 USD and is down -6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,413.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.