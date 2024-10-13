Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth $25,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth $67,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance
VONV opened at $84.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $84.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.