Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth $25,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth $67,000.

VONV opened at $84.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $84.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

