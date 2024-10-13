Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,864 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $1,513,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,997 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1,057.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express stock opened at $276.16 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $277.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.07.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

