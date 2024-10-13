Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 24,004 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 71.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Barclays by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Barclays by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BCS opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2684 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCS. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

