Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 313 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of KLA by 22.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in KLA by 1,579.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,756,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $803.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $771.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $763.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $452.01 and a 12-month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Susquehanna cut their price target on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.57.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

