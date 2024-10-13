RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV) Senior Officer Acquires C$19,373.20 in Stock

RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Ernest Vautrin bought 96,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$19,373.20.
David Ernest Vautrin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 27th, David Ernest Vautrin bought 25,000 shares of RIV Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$5,062.50.
- On Thursday, September 19th, David Ernest Vautrin bought 6,443 shares of RIV Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$1,480.86.
- On Friday, September 13th, David Ernest Vautrin purchased 100,000 shares of RIV Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$17,720.80.
RIV Capital Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.50. RIV Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 118.18, a quick ratio of 117.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About RIV Capital
RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RIV Capital
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.