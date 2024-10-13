RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RIV stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.