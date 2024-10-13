RLI (NYSE:RLI) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RLI. Wolfe Research started coverage on RLI in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.80.

Get RLI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLI

RLI Stock Up 0.3 %

RLI opened at $157.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.26. RLI has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $160.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLI will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Institutional Trading of RLI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 237.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 207,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 146,324 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 612,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,876,000 after buying an additional 107,655 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 35,569 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 2,611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 33,553 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.