Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $18,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 579,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,772,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $271.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $312.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.60.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

