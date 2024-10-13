Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.95. Roma Green Finance shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 6,152 shares.

Roma Green Finance Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.

Institutional Trading of Roma Green Finance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roma Green Finance stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Roma Green Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Roma Green Finance

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services.

