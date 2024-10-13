Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $31.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BEP opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.94. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $28.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.41). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,842,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after buying an additional 3,474,522 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 103.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,214,000 after acquiring an additional 595,335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2,229.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,377,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,805,000 after acquiring an additional 67,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth about $16,936,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Featured Stories

