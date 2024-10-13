Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Ryman Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYHTY remained flat at $14.25 during trading on Friday. Ryman Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.

Ryman Healthcare Company Profile

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

