Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Ryman Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RYHTY remained flat at $14.25 during trading on Friday. Ryman Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.
Ryman Healthcare Company Profile
