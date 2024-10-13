Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Position Increased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 628,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the quarter. Sabra Health Care REIT accounts for 2.0% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $11,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. 942,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.81, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $19.32.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 571.43%.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

