Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Wedbush

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.76.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $396.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.30% and a negative return on equity of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.68) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,465,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after acquiring an additional 952,193 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 553,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 518,296 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 831.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 489,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 436,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,751,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,781,000 after buying an additional 432,013 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

