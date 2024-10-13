Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Sanlam to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Sanlam Price Performance

Sanlam Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS SLLDY traded up C$0.27 on Friday, reaching C$10.09. 21,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,549. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.62. Sanlam has a 12 month low of C$6.60 and a 12 month high of C$10.46.

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, cancer, funeral, credit life, medical aid, gap cover, vehicle, house contents, buildings, all risk, buy and sell, business debt, key person, and group risk benefits insurance, as well as commercial insurance products consisting of office contents, theft, glass, personal accident, goods in transit, machinery breakdown, fire, business interruption, money, deterioration of stock, accidental damage, public liability, and electronic equipment.

