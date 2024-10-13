Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 599,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 360,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Santacruz Silver Mining Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.35.

Get Santacruz Silver Mining alerts:

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$96.44 million during the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a return on equity of 223.48% and a net margin of 58.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 EPS for the current year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.