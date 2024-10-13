SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Short Interest Update

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the September 15th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,032,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SANUWAVE Health Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SNWV traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,268. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. SANUWAVE Health has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. SANUWAVE Health had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.

