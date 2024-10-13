Sapphire 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $372.23 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $372.23 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.31 or 0.03918127 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00045460 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,919,913,191 coins and its circulating supply is 1,899,326,168 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire (SAPP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Sapphire has a current supply of 1,919,340,391.3110104 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sapphire is 0.00190162 USD and is up 23.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $351.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sappcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

