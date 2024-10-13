Sawyer & Company Inc Buys 244 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 66.3% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 377.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FI traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $191.23. The company has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.