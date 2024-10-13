Sawyer & Company Inc Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,637,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $532.71. 5,429,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333,766. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $533.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $512.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.78. The firm has a market cap of $482.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

