Sawyer & Company Inc Lowers Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up 1.9% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,979 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 356.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,589,000 after acquiring an additional 678,241 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,324,000 after acquiring an additional 230,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,348,000 after acquiring an additional 196,011 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.58. The stock had a trading volume of 932,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,600. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $243.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.89.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

