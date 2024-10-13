Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 255 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,823,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,501,768,000 after acquiring an additional 429,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,722,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,640,082,000 after purchasing an additional 96,549 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after purchasing an additional 772,736 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,546,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,808,000 after buying an additional 100,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,287,000 after buying an additional 136,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.49. 2,992,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,285. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.89. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

