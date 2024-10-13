Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

