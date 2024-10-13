Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.94 and last traded at $44.89. Approximately 1,226,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,020,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,395 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,944,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $91,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

