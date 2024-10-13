Scott Stanley Erickson Sells 3,890 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $98,728.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,746.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Stanley Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $92,387.50.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $75,855.00.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $25.78 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,289.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,158 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 42.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,364,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,352 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth about $43,280,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,359,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

