Scroll Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $222.31 Million (SCR)

Scroll (SCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. Scroll has a total market cap of $222.31 million and $6.25 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scroll token can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00001865 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Scroll has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.00254705 BTC.

Scroll Token Profile

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. Scroll’s official message board is scroll.io/blog. Scroll’s official website is scroll.io. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp.

Buying and Selling Scroll

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scroll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

