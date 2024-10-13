SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Down 23.5% in September

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 23,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 310,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SCWorx Stock Performance
Shares of WORX stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. SCWorx has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.44.
SCWorx Company Profile
