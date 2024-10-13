SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Down 23.5% in September

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 23,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 310,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SCWorx Stock Performance

Shares of WORX stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. SCWorx has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.44.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

