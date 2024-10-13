Selway Asset Management Purchases 14,200 Shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY)

Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management owned about 1.04% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVXY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 281.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $361,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 710.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 47,589 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.69. 825,654 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Profile

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.