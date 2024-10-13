Selway Asset Management Purchases New Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,000. Teleflex makes up about 1.9% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 200.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 170.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $236.03. The company had a trading volume of 213,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,639. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $257.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.71.

View Our Latest Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.