Selway Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Selway Asset Management decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,225,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,770. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $63.05. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

