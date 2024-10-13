Shaker Investments LLC OH Acquires Shares of 13,200 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI)

Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $119,000.
iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FXI opened at $33.37 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report).
