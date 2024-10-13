Shaker Investments LLC OH Buys 1,309 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,040,000 after buying an additional 263,604 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,801,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $20,819,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 492,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after buying an additional 162,040 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

ACLS stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $170.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.24.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

