Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $1.29 Million Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,744,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Boot Barn by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,410 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Boot Barn by 43.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,830,000 after purchasing an additional 649,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Boot Barn by 17.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 558,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,116,000 after purchasing an additional 81,503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $159.36 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $169.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOOT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

