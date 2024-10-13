Shaker Investments LLC OH Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Solar by 411.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in First Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.44.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $211.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

