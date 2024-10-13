Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,374 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 3,856.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

