Sheridan Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sheridan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $987,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 172,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 42,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.48. 3,778,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,084. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

