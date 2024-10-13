Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,169,104 Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,169,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Oatly Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 182.3% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Oatly Group by 144.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 118,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. Oatly Group AB has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OTLY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.05 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.45.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

