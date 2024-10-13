Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,335 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International makes up 2.4% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of MGM Resorts International worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,922,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,686,000 after purchasing an additional 213,528 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other MGM Resorts International news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,166. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $4,443,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at $210,716,912.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

