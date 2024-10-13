Shimao Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shimao Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,358,700 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 3,018,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shimao Services Stock Performance

Shares of Shimao Services stock remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. Shimao Services has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

Shimao Services Company Profile

Shimao Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management and community living services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers security, cleaning, greening and gardening, repair, and maintenance services to construction, gardening, and other property management companies.

