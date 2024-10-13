Shira Ridge Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
