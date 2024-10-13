Shira Ridge Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.4% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,084 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $199.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.98. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $199.87. The firm has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

