Shira Ridge Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 99,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 74,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $176.40.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

