Shira Ridge Wealth Management Purchases 3,023 Shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned approximately 0.62% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000.

Shares of BATS IETC opened at $80.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average is $73.16. The firm has a market cap of $286.09 million, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.38.

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

