Shira Ridge Wealth Management Sells 10,658 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises approximately 16.1% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned about 0.83% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $31,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.38. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $121.09.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

