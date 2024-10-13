Shore Point Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. American Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 831.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.16. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
