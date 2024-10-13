Shore Point Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. American Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 831.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.16. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.