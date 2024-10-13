Shore Point Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 945,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,546,000 after acquiring an additional 69,276 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 108,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

