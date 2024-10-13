Shore Point Advisors LLC Sells 875 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Shore Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,757,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 172,347 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,744,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,517,000 after purchasing an additional 67,868 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 892,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,950,000 after buying an additional 110,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 395,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after buying an additional 302,492 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1451 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

