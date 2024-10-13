Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Drops By 50.0%

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Absa Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGRPY opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. Absa Group has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $21.02.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.5992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. Absa Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

