Short Interest in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW) Rises By 214.3%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Advantage Solutions Trading Down 42.9 %
NASDAQ ADVWW opened at $0.03 on Friday. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.
Advantage Solutions Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Advantage Solutions
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.