Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Declines By 55.2%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

ARBEW stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Arbe Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

